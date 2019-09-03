May 28, 1923-August 31, 2019
MOLINE — Nina L. Holzinger, 96, of Moline, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Nina was born on May 28, 1923, in Chillicothe, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Florence Lehman Streicher. She married John Beldin and later married Bernard “Bud” Holzinger on Dec. 5, 1975, in Florida; he preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 1998.
Nina was employed with Strombeck and Becker, assembling and painting store models, and later as a secretary at Budd Opticians. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing cards.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Mark (Sheryl) Beldin and Karen (Gilbert) Deem; great-grandson, Maxwell Beldin; and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; sons, Gary and Laverne; parents; and 10 siblings.
