February 4, 1979-January 16, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Nicole L. Roman, 40, of East Moline, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. Entombment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Funds will go towards education for her children and a local animal shelter of their choosing.

Nicole Lynn Hintze was born Feb. 4, 1979, in Moline, to Dennis and Nancy (Shamsie) Hintze. In 1997, she graduated from UTHS, where she was a cheerleader and started dating her soul mate, Kevin Roman. She went on to graduate from Western Illinois University before marrying Kevin on May 14, 2005. She worked for the East Moline School District 37.

Nicole enjoyed gymnastics and cheerleading and was an avid animal and dog lover. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Nicole. Her children were her pride and joy, and she loved watching their soccer games, cheer, and dance events.