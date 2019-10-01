October 29, 1927-September 29, 2019
MILAN — Neven L. Fenton, 91, of Milan, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A funeral service for Neven will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or the Alzheimer's Association.
Neven was born Oct. 29, 1927, in Plano, Iowa, a son of Elven and Lula (Phelps) Fenton. He married Mina Young on Dec. 10, 1949, in Rock Island. Neven worked as an operating engineer and mechanic for Normoyle and Berg for 24 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 537 for 38 years. He was also a member of the NRA and the Rock Island Conservation Club. Neven was a sportsman who hunted for food, including whitetail deer, turkey, small game and morel mushrooms. He also took great pride in his lawn and loved caring for it.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 70 years, Mina; children, Diana (Paul) Berube, Taylor Ridge, Theresa (Mark) Groman, Orion, Gary Fenton, Orion, and Sharon (David) Ellison, Moline; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Logue; and nine siblings.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.