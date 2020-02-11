July 17, 1928-February 9, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Neola Mae Blair, 91, of East Moline, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home (1-2 p.m.) where in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Care Shelter, 2209 3rd Ave. Rock Island, IL 61201. A private interment will be at Moline Memorial Park.
Neola was born July 17, 1928, in Willisville, Ill., the youngest daughter of Henry and Julia (Snider) Heine. She married Harold “Doc” Blair of Cutler, Ill., on April 24, 1947. After the birth of their daughter, Linda, the following year, the Blairs moved to East Moline.
Mrs. Blair worked at Geifman's Grocery for over 23 years as a cashier. She was an accomplished amateur artist and taught art classes for many years in the Quad-Cities. She was also an active member of the New Life Fellowship Church in Moline where she volunteered often and enthusiastically.
Those left to cherish her memory include: her daughter, Linda Blair, of East Moline; siblings: Karen (Steve) Ramsey, of Florida, Judy (Roger) Rickenberg, of Willisville, Ill., JoAnn Lindsey, of Carbondale, Ill., and Vivian McCrary, of Sparta, Ill.; her special dear friend, Lula Minor, of East Moline; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Marie Tanner and June Howard; and her brother, Buddy Heine.
