August 19, 1923-August 12, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Nellie M. Ristau, 95, of East Moline, formerly of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Her niece and nephew, Reverend Reneé Holm and Dr. Jay Nelson, will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Nellie Ristau Memorial Fund.
Nellie was born Aug. 19, 1923, the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (Francis) Horn in Geneseo, Ill. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1941. Nellie married Raymond R. Ristau on July 19, 1943, in Missouri. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2006. She worked at the bookstore in Geneseo for 39 years. She was a member of Living Hope Church, Davenport. Nellie enjoyed traveling and loved being with her family for all their events. Nellie never met a stranger.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Louise and Duane Kruse, Loveland, Colo., and Janice and Arlon Gradert, Geneseo; grandchildren, Mike Walker, Stratford, Iowa, Tim and Angie Gradert, Port Byron, Ill., Rick and Shari Gradert, Geneseo; great-grandchildren, Jessica and Adam Gordon, Paige and Jimmy Krizan, Tyler Gradert (Haley Stark), Adam Gradert, Connor Luxmore, Tanner Vantwerp, Mason Webster; great-great-grandchildren, Stephany and Dominick Krizan; sister, Glenda Nelson, East Moline.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Raymond; brothers, Preston and Charles; sister, Lucille; granddaughter, Chaunda Gradert; and great-great-granddaughter, Abbigail Krizan. To share a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.