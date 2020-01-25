Nellie M. Hollars
September 14, 1950-January 22, 2020
DAVENPORT — Nellie M. Hollars, 69, of Davenport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East with her loving family by her side. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials in Nellie's name may be made to Operation Christmas Child.
Nellie was born on Sept. 14, 1950, to Will and Ruthie Lee (Williams) Lewis in Blytheville, Ark. She earned her LPN from Marycrest College and was a nurse for a few years. Following her nursing career, Nellie became the pastor for Living Waters Gospel Temple, until her passing. She was united in marriage to Danny Hollars on Jan. 10, 2004. Jesus, her family, and her community were the three most important things in Nellie's life. If Nellie knew of someone in need, she was right there lending a helping hand or a prayer. Nellie loved to sing to the Lord and deeply loved her grandchildren.
Those left to honor Nellie's memory are her husband, Dan; children, Anthony Lucas, Lashon (Jerry) Moore, Dr. Chelease M. Parks, and Sylvester (Anika) Lucas; stepchildren, Stephanie (Richard) Nunez, Samuel (Kayla) Hollars, and Hannah Hollars; grandchildren, Alton Lucas, Easton Phelps, Richard, Arieanna, and Reece Hanchett, Anthony Parks, Jordan, Alleah, and Josiah Lucas; stepgrandchildren, Emily and Callahan McDaniel, Alesia Nunez, Corbin, and Ashton Hollars; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Willie Ruth Heath and Joe Walton; and stepsister, Vetoris (Leroy) Pentecost. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James and Geraldine Turner, Pauline, Will, and Robert Earl Lewis, and Harry James Smokes; and grandson, Tony Lucas.
Online condolences may be made to Nellie's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.