Nellie M. Hollars

September 14, 1950-January 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT — Nellie M. Hollars, 69, of Davenport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East with her loving family by her side. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials in Nellie's name may be made to Operation Christmas Child.

Nellie was born on Sept. 14, 1950, to Will and Ruthie Lee (Williams) Lewis in Blytheville, Ark. She earned her LPN from Marycrest College and was a nurse for a few years. Following her nursing career, Nellie became the pastor for Living Waters Gospel Temple, until her passing. She was united in marriage to Danny Hollars on Jan. 10, 2004. Jesus, her family, and her community were the three most important things in Nellie's life. If Nellie knew of someone in need, she was right there lending a helping hand or a prayer. Nellie loved to sing to the Lord and deeply loved her grandchildren.