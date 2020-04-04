Nellie K. “Kay” Schubick Ackerson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 21, 1937-March 30, 2020

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — Nellie Katherine “Kay” Schubick Ackerson, 82, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., passed away March 30, 2020.

Kay was born on Sept. 21, 1937, in Hill City, Minn., to Otto Henry Schubick and Viola Glenn Cook Schubick.

Kay lived most of her early life in Muscatine, Iowa. Kay was an honor student at Muscatine High School while holding down several different jobs after school. She was an active member of several clubs and graduated in 1955.

Kay married Gary Ackerson on Sept. 2, 1955. She worked full time at the button company until their first child was born. Kay and Gary were blessed with four children. Vicki, married to Phil Corcoran, has two children. Vince, married to Susan Brimberg, has two children. Valerie, married to Mark Cavanaugh, has two children. Annette, married to Randy Waldorf, has two children. Kay and Gary have 11 great-grandchildren.