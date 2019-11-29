ALEDO — Nellie K. Goderis, 66 of Aledo, died Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Hope United Church of Christ in Moline. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Belmont Cemetery, rural Seaton. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be left to Bethany or Fur-Ever Friends. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born Jan. 17, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, to Milton and Shirley Nelson Wilder.
Nellie graduated from UTHS in 1971. She received her paramedic certificate from Black Hawk College. On December 16, 1970, she married Duane L. Goderis in St. Mary's Church in East Moline, Illinois.
Nellie co-owned QC Ambulance. She taught foster parenting classes for DCFS at Black Hawk College, retiring in 1997.
She was an outstanding volunteer in the Mercer County 4-H program. Nellie was a former leader of the 4-H Team Federation, Mercer County 4-H Citizen Scientists and Mercer County 4H Hunger Ambassadors. She was inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame in 2016.
She was a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Moline.
Survivors include her husband, Duane; children, Angela (Joe) Welsh of Colona, Amy (Bob) Svoboda of Joy, Emma Goderis, at home, Duane (Donna) Goderis II and Lucas (Annissa) Goderis, both of Moline, Jareth Goderis of South Carolina, Timothy Goderis and Jace Goderis, both of Aledo, Zane Cool of Parkview, Iowa, Jason Campagna of Silvis; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Sherry (Ed) VanWychen and Cindy (Chuck) Sanders, both of Moline, Babette (Jim) Anderson of McFarland, Wis., Karen (Tony) Dietrich of Coal Valley, Judy (Ralph) Connor of Rochelle, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Barb; and two brothers, Bob and Steve.