November 28, 1928- March 29, 2020

COLONA — Nelda M. Tertipes, 91, formerly of Colona, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020, at Hospice House in Spokane, Wash. Interment will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.

Nelda was born on Nov. 28, 1928, in Havana, Ill., the daughter of William and Alta (Miller) Fletcher. She married Steve N. Tertipes on April 11, 1953; he preceded her Sept. 13, 1992. Nelda was a homemaker; she also worked in various bakeries.

Survivors include her son; James (Clyda) Tertipes; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister. She was one of 14 children, nine boys and five girls; seven brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.

