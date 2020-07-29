× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 26, 1937-July 28, 2020

ILLINOIS CITY — Neal P. Thirtyacre, 83, of Illinois City, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A live broadcasted funeral will be available for viewing at 10 a.m. Saturday at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream. Public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in Drury-Reynolds Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Neal was born June 26, 1937, in Muscatine, a son of Maynard and Ruth (Nyenhuis) Thirtyacre. He married Susan Erickson on May 4, 1974, in Aledo. Neal was known as “Pooh” by his relatives and close friends. Neal retired from the Illinois State Police as head of the Radio Communications department after 36 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, fishing in Minnesota, telling stories, ham radio, watching birds and spending time with his family.