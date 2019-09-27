June 16, 1992-September 23, 2019
MILAN — Nathan M. Horton, 27, of Milan, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services are 10 a.m., Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to the family.
Nathan was born June 16, 1992, in Silvis, the son of Ramon Raya and Denise Horton. He married Ashley Sanders on May 28, 2016.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, hunting, Chevy trucks and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Ashley Horton; daughter, Sophia Horton, both of Milan; mother, Denise Horton; father, Ramon Raya; sisters, Kimberly Horton, Megan Almanza, Mindy Horton; brother, Chad (Cara) Horton; aunt, Diana Weed (Mark Penry); uncles, Delbert Horton Jr., Darin Horton Sr.; mother in law, Lisa (Josh) Hobart; father-in-law, Scott (Michelle) Sanders; sisters-in-law, Lindsey Sanders (Todd Pender) and Damaris Wallace; brothers-in-law; Joah Banks and Braydon Sanders; nieces and nephews, Remi, Ryder, Roni, Desmond Jr., Devon, Ysabella, Lilliana, Adam, Amaya, Ahnali, Gabby, Olivia, Camo, Greyson, Gavin and Nora; special friends, Terry Patrick and Ralph Brown Jr.
Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Delbert and Minetta Horton Sr.; uncle, Denny Horton; nephew, Aaron John Chaney.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.