× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 29, 1987-August 9, 2020

MADISON, Wis. — Nathan Joel Fulton, 32, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was the beloved son of Steve and Beckie Fulton, formerly of Rice Lake, Wis. He was a brother to Noah (Nikki) Fulton, all are currently from Madison. He is survived by maternal grandparents Ray and Jean Swanson of Aledo, Ill.. He was also dearly loved by aunts, uncles and cousins and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Pat Fulton and an uncle.

Nate will be remembered by his constant, bright smile and his enduring compassion for those less fortunate. He was as good a friend as you could have to many people. His love for movies, reading and the Green Bay Packers will always be remembered.

Nate was born on Sept. 29, 1987, and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 2006 and Rollins College, Winter Park, Fla., in 2011.

He will be greatly missed by us all.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Wis., is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Fulton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.