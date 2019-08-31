April 12, 1991-August 26, 2019
MILAN — Nathan Allen Woods, 28, of Milan, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport. Nathan was born April 12, 1991, to Steven M. Woods and Staci Carleton (Wright). Nathan was a beloved team member at Finn‘s in Milan. He was best known for making people laugh and always being there for the people he cared about. He loved movies, cooking, and being with friends and family. He had a laugh that was contagious, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation for Nathan will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the funeral home with burial at Preemption Cemetery, where he will join his father, Steven; his grandma, Karen; and his great-grandma, Lucille.
Survivors include his mother, Staci Carleton (Wright), Taylor Ridge; his great-grandfathers, Ralph Coomes, Moline, and Larry Wright, Charleston, S.C.; his siblings, Aden Priest, Taylor Ridge, and Taylor Freymann, North Liberty, Iowa; his aunts and uncles, Mark and Christine Wilson, Milan, Mark and Heather Johnson, Clive, Iowa, George and Chanda Woods, Wilton, Iowa, and Lance Wright, Charleston, S.C.; cousins, Brenon Wilson, Milan, Garret Johnson, Clive, Chelsey Krocza, Lawson, Mo., and Kendal Gruman, Wilton. Nathan was preceded in death by his father, Steven M. Woods; grandmothers, Karen L. Woods and Judy K. VanLaningham; and great-grandmother, Lucille Coomes.
