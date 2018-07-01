May 31, 1929-June 29, 2018
ERIE — Natalie Marie Conant, “Chick,” 89, of Erie, Ill., passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, June 29. A Christian Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Church, Erie, on Thursday July 5, at 11 a.m. To honor her memory, a Memorial Visitation will be held prior to the funeral at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary being recited before the Memorial Visitation at 8:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be determined at a later date.
Natalie was born May 31, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Nick and Margaret (Krivicich) Churin. She married George H. Conant on May 15, 1949, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1997. After she raised their five children, Natalie worked as an in-home caregiver for the elderly.
Natalie was very proud of her Croatian heritage. She was a voracious reader who also enjoyed flower gardening, conversation with friends and family, cooking (especially pasta fazool and mostaccioli!) and Judge Judy. Her sense of humor has left us all with many funny stories, and her greatest accomplishment in her life was in the kindness, generosity and unconditional love that she centered on her children, family and friends.
Natalie is survived by her children, Mark Conant, O’Fallon, Ill., Lee (Julianne) Conant, Port Byron, Kim Mix, Erie, and Rik (Cari) Conant, Moline; daughter-in law Suzanne Conant, Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren, Chris Conant, Edwin Conant, Tony Mix, Janelle (Zachary) Smith, Julie (Andrew) Wallace, Colin (Melissa) Mix, Devon Blackburn, Alex Conant, Hunter Conant and Grace Conant; and great-grandchildren, Anjel, Dakota, Jordan, Evey, Evan, Maddie, Roman, one on the way; and many cousins, nephews and nieces that all loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, David Conant; and siblings, Elaine Lally, Nick Churin Jr. and Donald Churin. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.