GENESEO — Naomi M. Luciani, 85, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Ill. Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Naomi Luciani Memorial Fund.

Naomi was born Dec. 2, 1934, the daughter of Oliver and Hazel (Conaway) McGuire, in Chicago, Ill. She graduated from Harrison High School in Chicago. She married David Luciani on St. Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1953, in Chicago. Over the years, Naomi could always be found assisting her husband, David, in the restaurant business. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a longtime member of the Rock Island Arsenal Women's Club, volunteered at the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo, and volunteered with the Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary. She loved her kittens, playing bridge and golfing. Her family was the joy of her life!