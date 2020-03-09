September 18, 1938-March 7, 2020

MOLINE — Naomi “Kay” Krantz Danner, 81, of Moline, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home.

A celebration of Kay's life will be 11am, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.

Kay was born September 18, 1938 in Turin, IA, the daughter of Ralph and Delilah (Bomar) Parks. She married Richard J. Krantz in 1954 in Onawa, IA.

Kay retired from Friendship Manor in 2008 after 30 years of service. She was an avid reader and sports fan, especially, the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include her children, Karla Krantz (Adam Castrejon), Rock Island, Rhonda Krantz, Des Moines, IA and Richard B. (Sally) Krantz, Moline; grandchildren, Jasmine, John (Jeanette), Matthew (Katie), Heidi (Brian), Ryan, Rabekah, Nicholas (Brooke) and Brandon; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and a sister, Dolores Parks, Pittsburgh, PA.

