November 5, 1932-June 10, 2020
PERU — Nancy Uranich, 87, of Peru passed away on June 10 at 6 a.m. at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Peru. Father Small will officiate.
Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church from 9:30 -11 a.m. Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling the arrangements.
She was born Nov. 5, 1932, in LaSalle to Pearle and Margaret (Bennett) Thompson. She went to Sion School (one-room schoolhouse) in Waltham, Ill., and graduated from LaSalle Peru High School in 1951.
She married Frank A. Uranich on Nov. 27, 1954, in Holy Rosary Church in LaSalle. They celebrated 65 years of marriage on Nov. 27, 2019.
Her earlier jobs were at Westclox in Peru, Ginsberg in Aurora, Sears in Peoria, and the News Tribune in LaSalle. For over 25 years, she was employed by Bergner's in the Peru Mall.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Church.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Uranich (Peggy Miskowiec) of Peru; and daughter, Sue (Todd) Rosenthal of Moline; four grandchildren, Keeley (Christopher) Schmid, Cory (Anne) Uranich, Ryan Rosenthal, and Mia Uranich (Jordan Halberg); three great-grandchildren, Khloe and Kinsley Schmid and Gia Uranich; three sisters, Marguerite Thompson of Aurora, Millie Bruski of Peru, and Anna (Tom) Schwieckert of Collinsville; two brothers, John (Carol Ann) Thompson of Warrenville, and George (Judy) Thompson of Spring Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Frank A.) on Feb. 28, 2020; two sisters, Judith Thompson and Carol Jean Davis; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for her favorite charities. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com.
