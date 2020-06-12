× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 5, 1932-June 10, 2020

PERU — Nancy Uranich, 87, of Peru passed away on June 10 at 6 a.m. at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Peru. Father Small will officiate.

Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church from 9:30 -11 a.m. Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling the arrangements.

She was born Nov. 5, 1932, in LaSalle to Pearle and Margaret (Bennett) Thompson. She went to Sion School (one-room schoolhouse) in Waltham, Ill., and graduated from LaSalle Peru High School in 1951.

She married Frank A. Uranich on Nov. 27, 1954, in Holy Rosary Church in LaSalle. They celebrated 65 years of marriage on Nov. 27, 2019.

Her earlier jobs were at Westclox in Peru, Ginsberg in Aurora, Sears in Peoria, and the News Tribune in LaSalle. For over 25 years, she was employed by Bergner's in the Peru Mall.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Church.