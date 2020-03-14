MOLINE — Nancy Marie Reed of Moline, passed away on Thursday, March 12th at 3 p.m. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Violette Hallquist. She is survived by her husband, Keith, of 54 years; her sister Sherill (Kenneth) Overfield; her children, Robert (Diane) Reed, Karen (Allen) Hanton, and Beth Means; and her five grandchildren, Chelsea, Lauren, Bailey, Andrew and Megan.

Nancy was born on September 17, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Robert and Violette (Gustafson) Hallquist. She grew up in the Salvation Army as an “Officers' Kid,” living all around the Midwest, but settling down in Moline, where she met her lifelong sweetheart, Keith. There, they raised their three children, Rob, Karen and Beth. After retiring from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1998, Nancy enjoyed her free time playing piano, reading at the beach, knitting, camping, traveling overseas with her sister, spending winters in Florida with her husband, and attending her kids' and grandkids' music and sporting events as their number one fan.