Nancy Marie Reed
View Comments

Nancy Marie Reed

{{featured_button_text}}

September 17, 1946-March 12, 2020

MOLINE — Nancy Marie Reed of Moline, passed away on Thursday, March 12th at 3 p.m. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Violette Hallquist. She is survived by her husband, Keith, of 54 years; her sister Sherill (Kenneth) Overfield; her children, Robert (Diane) Reed, Karen (Allen) Hanton, and Beth Means; and her five grandchildren, Chelsea, Lauren, Bailey, Andrew and Megan.

Nancy was born on September 17, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Robert and Violette (Gustafson) Hallquist. She grew up in the Salvation Army as an “Officers' Kid,” living all around the Midwest, but settling down in Moline, where she met her lifelong sweetheart, Keith. There, they raised their three children, Rob, Karen and Beth. After retiring from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1998, Nancy enjoyed her free time playing piano, reading at the beach, knitting, camping, traveling overseas with her sister, spending winters in Florida with her husband, and attending her kids' and grandkids' music and sporting events as their number one fan.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17th from 4-7 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary in Moline. The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 18th at 10:30 a.m., also at Esterdahl, with the burial to follow at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Reed, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:30AM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News