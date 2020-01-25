January 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — A Memorial Mass for Nancy Louise Burkhart, 68, will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 29th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will begin at noon followed by the Mass. Nancy died Jan. 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospital after a brief illness.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy worked at Alvine & Alvine for 40-plus years as a legal assistant. She loved her job and the relationships she developed with clients. Her devotion and dedication to her job was unprecedented. Nancy and Bob Alvine were a great team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She also played piano at family gatherings and she played beautifully. All requests for favorite tunes were granted. She enjoyed giving piano lessons to her nephew, James. She loved the Hawkeyes and didn't miss a game. She was always the life of the party with her infectious laugh and boundless energy. She was a giving person and would do anything for her loved ones.

Nancy loved all animals. They were her furry babies. She enjoyed going to the zoo and giving them all treats.