Nancy Louise Bradley

Nancy was born Aug. 11, 1952, in Rock Island, the daughter of Joseph Patrick and Mary Louise “Molly” (Schmitz) Kelly Jr. Nancy graduated from Rock Island High School in 1970. She received her AAS from Black Hawk College and her BS in nursing from Teikyo Marycrest University. Nancy spent a majority of her nursing career as an educator, last working at Carl Sandburg College until she retired in 2014.

Nancy married Dennis L. Bradley on May 27, 1972, in Rock Island. They just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. Nancy is survived by her husband, Dennis; one son, Shawn Bradley of Denver, Colo.; one daughter, Bridgett (Steven) Peck of Galesburg; and her two beloved grandchildren, McKenna and Quinn Peck. She is also survived by three brothers, Joe (Donna) Kelly, III of Rock Island, Patrick Kelly of Minneapolis, Minn., and Brandon (Jennifer) Kelly of East Moline; and four sisters, Kathleen (Clark) Miner of Coal Valley, Ruth Ryan of Scottsdale, Ariz., Molly Jo (David) Campbell of Dunnellon, Fla., and Christine DeMuynck of Rock Island. Nancy was preceded in death by one son, Dennis “Bigshot” Bradley, II; her parents; two brothers, Kevin and Casey Kelly; and two sisters, Nor and Evelyn Kelly.