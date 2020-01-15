Nancy Liedtke (Canida)
View Comments
ROCK ISLAND

Nancy Liedtke (Canida)

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

November 10, 1940-January 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND —Nancy Liedtke (Canida), 79, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.

A celebration of life/visitation: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. — Christ United Methodist Church, 1301 2nd Ave., Silvis.

Nancy was born Nov. 10, 1940, to Richard and Marian (Shull) Canida in Moline.

She graduated in 1958 from Moline High School.

On Nov. 5, 1960, she married Gerald Liedtke.

Nancy retired from working at Henry Engineering and Mulkey's Restaurant.

She enjoyed camping, gardening and Western movies.

Survivors: Brenda Ellis, Silvis; Carl Liedtke and Carol Gailey, both of Rock Island; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Liedtke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News