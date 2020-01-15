November 10, 1940-January 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND —Nancy Liedtke (Canida), 79, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.

A celebration of life/visitation: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. — Christ United Methodist Church, 1301 2nd Ave., Silvis.

Nancy was born Nov. 10, 1940, to Richard and Marian (Shull) Canida in Moline.

She graduated in 1958 from Moline High School.

On Nov. 5, 1960, she married Gerald Liedtke.

Nancy retired from working at Henry Engineering and Mulkey's Restaurant.

She enjoyed camping, gardening and Western movies.

Survivors: Brenda Ellis, Silvis; Carl Liedtke and Carol Gailey, both of Rock Island; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

