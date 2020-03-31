Nancy L. Stancil
ERIE

Nancy L. Stancil

  • Updated
Nancy L. Stancil

December 15, 1937-March 29, 2020

ERIE — Nancy L. Stancil, 82, of Erie, Ill., died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. The services will be private, and a public Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Erie Christian Church. Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is handling services.

Nancy was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Moline. She married Hugh Don Stancil in 1955 in Fort Madison, Iowa. They made their home in Erie, where she was a hairstylist and hypnotist and operated “Nancy's Lavender Beauty Lounge.” Nancy had a deep passion for horses and animals. She loved riding and showing her horses. Her many hobbies included knitting, sewing, square dancing, golfing with the ladies and card club. She was a longtime member of the Erie Christian Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Brian Stancil, Camanche, Iowa; David (Rui Ju) Stancil, Chicago; grandchildren, Wendy (Terry) Roman, Prophetstown, Brittany (Tony) Dehner, Clinton, Iowa, Zachary Stancil, Camanche; and great grandsons, Daxx Dehner and Ryan Roman. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Hugh Don, in 2012. Share a memorial or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

