June 6, 1938-August 31, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Nancy L. Huse, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her home. A memorial service for Nancy will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Family Resources, Inc.
Nancy was born June 6, 1938, in Newark, N.J., a daughter of Frank and Helen (Saeger) Lyman. She earned degrees from Caldwell College, Duquesne University and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Chicago. In 1972, Nancy moved to Rock Island and began her college teaching career at Augustana College. She spent the next 40 years leaving her mark on the college. She began as a Professor of English and met the love of her life, Dale S. Huse, at Augustana. The couple married on June 9, 1973, in Ascension Chapel on the Augustana campus. Dale passed away Nov. 4, 2016.
Nancy eventually helped to start the Women's Studies program at Augustana in 1985. She was an outspoken advocate for social, women's and children's justice programs as a member of the Board of Directors of the Young Women's Christian Association and a United Way Committee Member. She was also a Committee Co-chair at Family Resources, Inc., Davenport, and an advisory board member for domestic violence shelters, since 1993. Academically, she had a great interest in children's literature and served as President of the Children's Literature Association and was a board member of the International Research Society of Children's Literature, since 1997. Nancy was also a published author. Her published works include several books about American writer and journalist John Hersey. Nancy was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, devoted member of The Best Book Group Ever and a member of the “Mermaid” swim group at the Rock Island Fitness and Athletic Center. She loved nature conservancy, gardening, writing and bicycling to work in her earlier years.
Nancy was a woman of strong opinions, occasionally wrong, but always articulate.
Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews, Anne H. (William Vensil) Ireland; Regina (John Auer) Ireland; Michael C. (Jane) Ireland; Alice K. Ireland; Nancy M. Ireland; Molly (Don Bird) Ireland; David L. (Tammie) Ireland; and a great nephew, Carlson David Ireland – Bergren, whom she and Dale treated as a grandson. Also surviving are several great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and a large network of extended family members and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a nephew, John F. Ireland.
