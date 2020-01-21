GENESEO — Nancy J. Lyford, 61, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Randall Mullin will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Women of the Moose memorial ritual will be held at 6:45 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Nancy Lyford Memorial Fund.

Nancy was born on Aug. 23, 1958, the daughter of William Johnson Jr. and Virginia (Mix) Clayton., in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School, then attended and graduated from Illinois State University. She married Michael Lyford; they later separated. He preceded her in death in 2019. Nancy had been employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a program analysis officer for over 25 years. She was very active, for many years, in the Women of the Moose, Geneseo Moose Lodge #577. She was a recipient of the College of Regent Degree, served as Senior Regent, as well as holding numerous other offices. Nancy was an avid bowler. She bowled in several leagues and served as the association manager. She was inducted into the G.B.A. Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Lefemmes 40 & 8. She adored her cats, enjoyed reading and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.