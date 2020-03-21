Nancy Ann Lain
Nancy Ann Lain

032220-lain-nancy.jpg

August 21, 1946-March 20, 2020

SILVIS — Nancy Ann Lain, 73, of Silvis, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home after a long illness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Nancy Voss was born Aug. 21, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Alice (Vos) Voss. She married Roddy “Rod” Lain Feb. 13, 1965, at Erie Christian Church, Erie. She worked at the former Andalusia Bank for many years. She was a member of the Erie Christian Church and the Silvis Eagles Club.

Survivors include her husband, Rod; children, Steve (Cindy) Paarmann, Davenport, and Amber (Brett) Ottens, Morrison, Ill.; grandchildren, Vernon Wayne Paarmann, Derek Paarman, and Madison Howard; siblings, Gene Voss, Fulton, and Betty Voss, Morrison; sister-in-law, Regina (Mark) Besse, Hampton; special friends, Peggy Roffman, Vicki Powl, Sherry Danner and Nancy Briggs; several nieces and nephew.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Bobbie; brother, Alan Voss; and sister-in-law, Beverly Voss.

The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice especially Casi and Lisa for their exceptional care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

