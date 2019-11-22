December 17, 1917-November 21, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Myrtle R. Gustafson, 101, of rural Cambridge, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. The Rev. Randall Mullin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to Cambridge Lutheran Church or Cambridge Ambulance Service. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family.
Myrtle Ruth Sellman was born Dec. 17, 1917, in Osco, the daughter of Oscar and Ruth Johnson Sellman. She was educated in rural schools in the Orion and Warner area. Her marriage to Arthur A. Gustafson took place Dec. 17, 1939, in Davenport. He passed away Oct. 30, 2001. Myrtle was a homemaker and lived on the family farm since their marriage.
She was a longtime member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church and was an active participant in church activities. Myrtle had a number of other interests and hobbies. She bowled at Cambridge bowling alleys beginning in the mid 1940s and continued bowling until she was 90 years old. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and took three trips to Sweden to find and meet a number of relatives. Myrtle continued to research her Swedish genealogy and corresponded with relatives there on a regular basis. Over the years she was an avid card player and loved to bake for her family and friends. For many years, Myrtle volunteered her time to patients of Hillcrest Home.
Those surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Patricia Gustafson, Carlock, Ill., and Steve and Karen Gustafson of Cambridge; two grandsons, Jason (Marie) Gustafson and Chris Gustafson, all of Cambridge; a stepgranddaughter, Michelle (Zachary) Sullivan, East Moline; and three great-grandchildren, Andrew and Lucas Gustafson, and Jenna Sullivan. Other survivors include a sister, Norma Hepner, Kewanee; a sister-in-law, Katherine Sellman, Geneseo; and a number of nieces and nephews. Her parents, her husband, and two brothers, Ralph and LaVerne Sellman, preceded her in death
