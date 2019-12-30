May 26, 1944-December 24, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Myrtle Christine Pearson, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Myrtle was born on May 26, 1944, in New Johnsville, Tenn., the daughter of Samuel and Annie (Regan) Wells. She married J.C. Pearson on May 24, 1980, in Rock Island. She worked as a sandmixer/assembler at John Deere & Co. and Norcross. Myrtle was an active member of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island, and was part of the Mother's board. She enjoyed fishing, walking, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends, especially her great-grandchildren.