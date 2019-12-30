May 26, 1944-December 24, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Myrtle Christine Pearson, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Myrtle was born on May 26, 1944, in New Johnsville, Tenn., the daughter of Samuel and Annie (Regan) Wells. She married J.C. Pearson on May 24, 1980, in Rock Island. She worked as a sandmixer/assembler at John Deere & Co. and Norcross. Myrtle was an active member of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island, and was part of the Mother's board. She enjoyed fishing, walking, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends, especially her great-grandchildren.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Victor Jones and Sheronda Jones; stepchildren, Jerrold (Eulina) Trice, Betty Pearson, Jennifer Johnson and Stephanie Johnson; grandchildren, Candice Owens, Loniecka Hodge, LaShavette Jones, Victoria Hodge, Cionna Rogers, Lashanae Jones and Devonte Hall; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Jackie (Lucille) Wells; special friends, Mary Lowry and Janie McGee; her Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Mother's Board friends; her dog, Taco; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Sammie Wells Jr., Paul Wells, Juanita Hicks, Helen Long, Bonnie Page and Linda Ralston.
Online condolences may be left to Myrtle's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.