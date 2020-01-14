January 23, 1942-January 13, 2020

RAPIDS CITY — Myrtis Lucille McClure, 77, of Rapids City, Ill., passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rapids City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.

Myrtis was born in Mason County, Ill., on Jan. 23, 1942, the daughter of John and Dora (Towery) Pratt. She married Tony “Sonny” William McClure in Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 29, 1962. Myrtis was a homemaker. She liked fishing and riding the motorcycle with her husband. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren, and visiting family and friends.

Myrtis is survived by her children, Chris McClure, Rapids City, Eva McClure, Port Byron, Scott (Kristina) McClure, Burlington, Iowa; brothers, Daniel (Linda) Pratt, Stanley “Babe” Pratt, Ronald (Pam) Pratt; grandchildren, David Vermast, Sarah McClure, Kimmy Cline, Mollie McClure, Zachary McClure, Caleb Castro; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony; son, Tony “Jake” McClure; great-grandson, Scott Meisinger; and eight siblings. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

