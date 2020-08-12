× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 25, 1934-August 9, 2020

MOLINE — Myron J. Fogde, Ph.D., 86, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in his home.

A private memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, with the Rev. Dan Witkowski officiating. The service will be livestreamed and archived at Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHomes. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, with interment at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. A drive-by visitation will be held from 2 to 4 Sunday at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are asked to remain in their cars and wear face coverings as they greet the family.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Augustana College, Rock Island.

Myron was born to Gladys (Vedder) and Myron J. Fogde, on a farm near Graettinger, Iowa, on April 25, 1934. By the time he was in third grade he knew he would be a teacher, and by sixth grade, a history teacher. Two years later the field narrowed to a teacher of church history.