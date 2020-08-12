April 25, 1934-August 9, 2020
MOLINE — Myron J. Fogde, Ph.D., 86, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in his home.
A private memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, with the Rev. Dan Witkowski officiating. The service will be livestreamed and archived at Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHomes. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, with interment at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. A drive-by visitation will be held from 2 to 4 Sunday at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are asked to remain in their cars and wear face coverings as they greet the family.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Augustana College, Rock Island.
Myron was born to Gladys (Vedder) and Myron J. Fogde, on a farm near Graettinger, Iowa, on April 25, 1934. By the time he was in third grade he knew he would be a teacher, and by sixth grade, a history teacher. Two years later the field narrowed to a teacher of church history.
To prepare himself for this after high school graduation in 1951, he earned a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa at St. Olaf College; a B.D. from Luther Theological Seminary, 1959; an M.A., 1961; and a Ph.D., 1963, from the University of Chicago. He served his internship at Westby - Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Westby, Wis., 1957-1958, where he met and married Lois Ann Brye on June 24, 1962. Following their honeymoon, they resided in Helena, Mont., where he researched and wrote his doctoral dissertation: "Protestantism in Frontier Montana. 1860 - 1925"
They returned to Illinois where Myron accepted a faculty position at Carthage College, and one year later began a 35-year teaching career at Augustana College, Rock Island. This was highlighted by several terms spent in Europe. Also, beyond the campus were frequent opportunities for pulpit supply and teaching adult classes in congregations in the Quad-Cities and Largo, Fla. Following retirement in 2000, Myron and Lois split their time between homes in Moline and Largo.
Myron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois; his daughter, Susan (Del) Hicks; and three grandchildren, Kelsey (Bradford) Cutler, Kasey Harrison and Kalei Harrison. He was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Carl; his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Evelyn and Raymond Rose; and nephew, Richard Rose.
Myron's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
