GENESEO — Myrna Rae Johnson, 78, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, University of Iowa Cancer Clinic, or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Myrna was born on October 5, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Alvada (Stahr) Little Jr., in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School, Class of 1959. She attended Sterling Cosmetology School in the Quad Cities, graduating in 1960. She married Ross Johnson on Sept. 23, 1962, at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. She was employed in sales at North Side Drug, the junior high cafeteria, and an eye doctor. She also worked as a hairdresser with her mother. She enjoyed playing Bunco and cards, dancing, and playing slot machines at the casino. She loved cooking, especially her own concoctions – she was never known to follow a recipe. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.