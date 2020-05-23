Myra L. Long

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and limited occupancy will be observed. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Nichols Bewley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Aledo, is caring for Myra's family and arrangements.