May 20, 2020
PREEMPTION — Myra L. Long, 62, of Preemption, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and limited occupancy will be observed. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Nichols Bewley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Aledo, is caring for Myra's family and arrangements.
The complete obituary is available at www.NicholsBewley.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Myra Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.