March 9, 1936- February 2, 2020
PRINCETON, Iowa — Muriel “Billie” L. DeCap, 83, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Eldridge Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Billie was born on March 9, 1936, in Davenport, the daughter of Leonard and Elizabeth (Crumm) Hoffman. Following her graduation from Durant High School, she married Richard Hamilton Sr. on Sept. 11, 1954. She later married William “Bill” DeCap on Nov. 23, 1984, at Argo Presbyterian Church. Billie worked as a farmer, bus driver and later as a mail carrier. She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her fried chicken, apple pies, sweet rolls and baked beans.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Bill DeCap, of Princeton; children, Rick Hamilton, of Eldridge, Randy (Patti Bellman) Hamilton, of Princeton, Iowa, Jeff (Marci) Hamilton, of Eldridge, Sheryl (Dean) Glunz, of Eldridge, Sharon (Todd) Vershaw, of Long Grove, Missy (Randy) Strodtman, of Andrew, Iowa, Trina (Dave) Hill, of Tipton, Mike (Stephanie) DeCap, of Donahue; 26 grandchildren, Derek, Ashly, Garrett, Kayla, Mashanna, Brittany, Brandon, Brooke, Jevon, Jared, Jeffrey, Tyler, Natalie, Sarah, Nicole, Anna, Robert, Morgon, Jack, Braylyn, Landon, Carter, Colin, McKenna, Sarah, Angie; 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; siblings, Frances “Bunny” Jones, of Davenport, Daryl “Butch” (Lois) Hoffman, of Lizbon, Ind.; and special neighbors, Nick and Dana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Leonard “Bud” Hoffman Jr., Virginia “Micky” Ewoldt, Bruce “Buster” Hoffman and Verona “Cookie” Kipper.
