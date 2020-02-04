Muriel 'Billie' L. DeCap
View Comments
PRINCETON, IOWA

Muriel 'Billie' L. DeCap

{{featured_button_text}}
Muriel “Billie” L. DeCap

March 9, 1936- February 2, 2020

PRINCETON, Iowa — Muriel “Billie” L. DeCap, 83, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Eldridge Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Billie was born on March 9, 1936, in Davenport, the daughter of Leonard and Elizabeth (Crumm) Hoffman. Following her graduation from Durant High School, she married Richard Hamilton Sr. on Sept. 11, 1954. She later married William “Bill” DeCap on Nov. 23, 1984, at Argo Presbyterian Church. Billie worked as a farmer, bus driver and later as a mail carrier. She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her fried chicken, apple pies, sweet rolls and baked beans.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Bill DeCap, of Princeton; children, Rick Hamilton, of Eldridge, Randy (Patti Bellman) Hamilton, of Princeton, Iowa, Jeff (Marci) Hamilton, of Eldridge, Sheryl (Dean) Glunz, of Eldridge, Sharon (Todd) Vershaw, of Long Grove, Missy (Randy) Strodtman, of Andrew, Iowa, Trina (Dave) Hill, of Tipton, Mike (Stephanie) DeCap, of Donahue; 26 grandchildren, Derek, Ashly, Garrett, Kayla, Mashanna, Brittany, Brandon, Brooke, Jevon, Jared, Jeffrey, Tyler, Natalie, Sarah, Nicole, Anna, Robert, Morgon, Jack, Braylyn, Landon, Carter, Colin, McKenna, Sarah, Angie; 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; siblings, Frances “Bunny” Jones, of Davenport, Daryl “Butch” (Lois) Hoffman, of Lizbon, Ind.; and special neighbors, Nick and Dana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Leonard “Bud” Hoffman Jr., Virginia “Micky” Ewoldt, Bruce “Buster” Hoffman and Verona “Cookie” Kipper.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Muriel DeCap as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News