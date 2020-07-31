MOLINE — Funeral services for Murel Peterson, 91, of Moline, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mr. Peterson went home to his Father in heaven on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Murel was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Pine, Mo., the son of Ray and Virgie (Lewis) Peterson. He joined the U.S. Army on Oct. 12, 1953, serving in Korea. In August of 1954 he joined the National Guard, retiring in 1972, with the rank of Sargent 1st Class. He married Dorothy Marie Ferguson on Feb. 17, 1953, in Rock Island. She died Aug. 7, 1998. He later married Dorothy Jean Martin on Sept. 23, 2000. She died June 10, 2019. Murel went to work at John Deere Plow Planter on Dec. 17, 1947, and retired Sept. 30, 1987. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He did everything he could to attend any family sporting event.