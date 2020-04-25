Mr. James “Jim” E. Thoureen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 23, 1947-April 23, 2020

MOLINE — Mr. James E. “Jim” Thoureen, 72, of Moline, formerly of Galesburg, died 9:44 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born Aug. 23, 1947, in Galesburg to Carl E. and Grace I. (Lannholm) Thoureen.

Surviving are two sisters, Sylvia Swanson of Burnsville, Minnesota, and Janice Crooks of Englewood, Florida; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gerald C. Thoureen; a nephew, Gerald C. Thoureen Jr.; and many loving pets.

Jim graduated from Galesburg High School in 1965. He later graduated from Western Illinois University, Macomb. He served in the United States Air Force from May 26, 1969, to May 25, 1973, during the Vietnam War. He worked for Maytag Manufacturing Company in Galesburg as a test technician in quality control for several years. Jim was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the Quad City Camera Club. He loved to travel the world and visited and photographed over 70 countries.

Private graveside service will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Galesburg. The Rev. Vince Rohn will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the VFW/American Legion Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Knox County Humane Society. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.h-p-w.com.

