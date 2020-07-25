EAST MOLINE — Morris “Ray” Jenkins Jr., 50, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Following services his body will be cremated at his request.

Ray was born on Oct. 27, 1969, in Silvis, the son of Elizabeth Ann Teague-Milton and Morris Jenkins. He graduated from UTHS Class of 1987. He married Jacki Rosenthal on Oct. 2, 1999, and together they had three daughters. He was service advisor for Sexton Ford in Moline for the past 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and was a Dallas Cowboy's Fan. He dearly loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Ray was always smiling, was good at making others laugh, and knew someone everywhere he went.