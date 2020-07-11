Morris “Morrie” A. De Geeter

Morris was blessed to have a very supportive family to help take care of him at home. He had devoted help and support from his niece and husband, Lynne and Paul Kendall, his sister-in-law and husband, Diane and Dan Reilly, his granddaughter, Katrina and Jason Willey. Jason, you are truly special as you also helped so much in caring for him, I could not have done this without your help. Thank you to his nephews, Joe and Mike De Geeter who came and sat with him. I also would not have been able to get through this without hospice, which was there right till the end. His nurse, Denise, you are a treasure; his caregiver, Amanda, we were blessed to have you. Thank you to Martha, you took care of everything at the end. Thank you to Father Levitt, for coming when we called.