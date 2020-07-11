Morris “Morrie” A. De Geeter

August 6, 1918-July 10, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Private graveside services for Morris A. “Morrie” De Geeter, 101, of East Moline, will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Mr. De Geeter died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.
Morrie was born Aug. 6, 1918, in Hartwick, Iowa, the son of Edward and Emma (Van Waes) De Geeter. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He married Patricia “Annie” (Gardiner) Campbell Aug. 18, 1987, in Moline. He retired from the Electrician's IBEW Local 1304, in 1982, after 25 years of service. He loved his house and the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
Survivors include his loving wife, Annie De Geeter, East Moline; stepson, Weldon Campbell Jr. Silvis; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-neices and great-nephews; and his best friend, Little Annie, his Labrador.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Brad Martin De Geeter and Karna O'Neil; stepdaughter, Barb Campbell; siblings, Fred, Victor and August De Geeter, and Ida Vermiere.
Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Morris was blessed to have a very supportive family to help take care of him at home. He had devoted help and support from his niece and husband, Lynne and Paul Kendall, his sister-in-law and husband, Diane and Dan Reilly, his granddaughter, Katrina and Jason Willey. Jason, you are truly special as you also helped so much in caring for him, I could not have done this without your help. Thank you to his nephews, Joe and Mike De Geeter who came and sat with him. I also would not have been able to get through this without hospice, which was there right till the end. His nurse, Denise, you are a treasure; his caregiver, Amanda, we were blessed to have you. Thank you to Martha, you took care of everything at the end. Thank you to Father Levitt, for coming when we called.
