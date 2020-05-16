Montgomery “Monty” Ramirez
April 24, 1959-April 8, 2020

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Montgomery “Monty” Ramirez, 60, passed away April 8, 2020. in his home in Milwaukee, Wis. He fought a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Monty was born on April 24th 1959 in Rock Island. The son of Richard and Barbara (Ruge) Ramirez. Monty graduated from Rock Island High School. He worked at hotels in the Quad-City Area and in Milwaukee. He liked watching sports and reading.

Those left to honor his memory are his mother, Barbara Hacker of LeClaire, Iowa; his two sons, Joseph (Ashly), Milan, and Bradley (Jenna), Minneapolis, Minn.; brothers, Richard, Miami, Fla., and Christopher, Colorado Springs, Colo.; granddaughters, Elin and Vail of Milan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; grandparents, Walter and Barbara Ruge and Joseph and Ophelia Ramirez.

