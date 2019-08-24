September 12, 1927-August 22, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Milton A. Witherspoon, a devoted citizen of Rock Island for 92 years, passed away peacefully at home with family Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Milton was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Rock Island, the son of Alma and Edna (Ralston) Witherspoon. He married Phyllis Miller on Nov. 19, 1955, in Springfield, Ill. Milton worked as a foreman at Servus Rubber Co., Rock Island, retiring after 50 years of service. Following his retirement from Servus Rubber, Milton worked for many years at the Rock Island County probation court.
During his long life, Milton served his country during the occupation of Japan, enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and golfing, spending time with family and friends, and walking with his canine companion, Ellie.
Milton is survived by his wife, Phyllis Witherspoon, Rock Island; his son, Jamie and daughter-in-law Stephanie (Waite) Witherspoon, Evanston, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lester, Nellie Lannen, Howard, Laura Evans, Vera Bolte and Robert Witherspoon.
A private graveside ceremony with military rites, will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to NorthShore Foundation, c/o Cardiology: Dr. Robert Gordon, 1033 University Place, Suite 450 Evanston, IL 60201. https://foundation.northshore.org.
Online condolences may be left to Milton's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.