Mildred 'Millie' Meersman

June 18, 1929-January 13, 2020

MOLINE — Mildred T. “Millie” Meersman, 90, of Moline, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline is in charge of the arrangements. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church, Moline or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Mildred was born June 18, 1929 to Aloysius and Emma (Lievens) Meersman in Moline. She graduated from the Villa de Chantal, Rock Island. She received a B.A. from the former Rosary College in River Forest, IL and an M.A. from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.

She was a Discalced Secular Carmelite and belonged to prayer groups in the Quad Cities. On March 12, 2005, Millie made a “Definitive Promise” of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah. Prayer was her life.

Survivors include sister-in-law, Diana Meersman and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Meersman, Robert Meersman, Rev. Thomas Meersman, Walter Meersman and Richard Meersman.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

