August 7, 1928-November 30, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Mildred M. Lane, 91, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.
Mildred was born Aug. 7, 1928, a daughter of Thomas and Lizzie Smith. She married Ernest R. Lane on March 29, 1949, in Schuyler County, Ill.
Mildred retired from the dietary department at Lutheran Hospital, Moline. Following her time at Lutheran Hospital, she worked in the food service department for the Rock Island school district.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed many church activities, the Bible study group, sewing circle, and assisting in the church kitchen. She also was a member of the Friends of the Rock Island Public Library.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Cindy Lane, Swedona, Ill.; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mark Berry, Rock Island; grandchildren, Thomas Lane, Michael “Hank” (Melinda) Lane, Jennifer (Jared) Fizer, Ben (Sierra) Lane, Mike (Darcie) Berry, Mark (Katie) Berry and Mindy Berry; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Aubry, Kylee, Sylvya, Ella, Audrey, Emilee, Sawyer, Liam and Lexi.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Donna S. Cox; and 11 siblings.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.