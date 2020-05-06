Mildred C. Gord

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 2, 1933- April 16, 2020

PEORIA, Ariz. — Millie passed away on April 16, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. She was born on July 2, 1933 in Albany, Ill.

On June 13, 1959, she married Kenneth Gord in Kewanee, Ill. They resided in Rock Island for many years, later moving to the Phoenix, Ariz., area in 2000. Millie resided at Sierra Winds Retirement Community in an independent apartment.

Previously she was married to Lawrence Lievens.

She was the son of J Vernon and Frances (Genung) Pettit of Hillsdale, Illinois.

She was retired from IBM, Moline.

Millie was cremated, and per her wishes there will be no services.

She is survived by her son, Larry (Kathy) Lievens, of Hillsdale, Ill., her brother, John (Vonnie) Pettit; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Nancy Hass; and brother, William Pettit.

