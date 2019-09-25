{{featured_button_text}}
Mildred A. Dubina

February 2, 1925-September 24, 2019

PEORIA — Mildred A. Dubina, 94, Peoria, formerly of Cicero, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village, Peoria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Peoria. Visitation is from 9:30 until service time at the church. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Mildred Novak was born on Feb. 2, 1925, in Cicero, Ill., the daughter of Otto and Anna (Kubal) Novak. She married Victor J. Dubina on June 21, 1947, at Holy Mount, Cicero, Ill. She retired as a bookkeeper in 1995 from Pinnacle Bank.

Survivors include her husband, Victor; daughters, Mary (Steve) Verdick, Peoria, and Ann (Dan) Purtscher, Black Forest, Colo.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Helen Novak, George Novak and Paul Novak.

