Mike (Mick) K Roman

Born on June 15, 1943, in Madrid, Iowa to Maggie and Mike Roman. He lived in Moline, where he graduated from Moline High School, class of 1961. Mick was a proud veteran of the Vietnam war where he served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant from 1968-1970; amongst his commendations/decorations was the Purple Heart. After returning, he met and then married the love of his life, Rosalie Roman (Van Meter), on Sept. 3, 1971. They moved to the Alpha/Woodhull area in 1971, expanding their family to five children and many horses and pets through the years. Mick worked at John Deere (Harvester) for 35 years — Go Green! He was a longtime member of the American Legion. Mick and Rosalie eventually retired to Mesa, Ariz., in 1999, coming back to their hometown area as often as they could to visit family and friends.