June 15, 1943-August 2, 2020
MESA, Ariz. — Mike (Mick) K Roman, age 77, passed away in Mesa, Ariz., on Aug. 2, 2020.
Born on June 15, 1943, in Madrid, Iowa to Maggie and Mike Roman. He lived in Moline, where he graduated from Moline High School, class of 1961. Mick was a proud veteran of the Vietnam war where he served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant from 1968-1970; amongst his commendations/decorations was the Purple Heart. After returning, he met and then married the love of his life, Rosalie Roman (Van Meter), on Sept. 3, 1971. They moved to the Alpha/Woodhull area in 1971, expanding their family to five children and many horses and pets through the years. Mick worked at John Deere (Harvester) for 35 years — Go Green! He was a longtime member of the American Legion. Mick and Rosalie eventually retired to Mesa, Ariz., in 1999, coming back to their hometown area as often as they could to visit family and friends.
Mick was widely known and recognized for his mustache/beard. His picture from basic training would be one of the only times in his life without it. Although he enjoyed fishing and antiquing, Mick's greatest loves were his family; he is survived and will be missed by his wife, Rosalie; sister, Sheila "Susie" Ausmus (Jim); daughter, Kim Becka; son, Jeff Becka; son, Mike Becka (Becky); daughter, Tracey Bannochie; daughter, Michelle Roman. Perhaps where Mick showed even more pride was with his seven amazing grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. His nieces and nephew fondly remember him as a favorite uncle, full of sass, spirit, and laughs.
Preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Maggie Roman, and his brother, Tom Dunn, all of whom he loved deeply. His expansive list of friends, both those who have already passed on and those grieving his loss would easily describe Mick Roman as simply One of the Best! Until his last days, he would express his wonder and appreciation that his wife took such amazing care of him and "put up with him." The family is in great appreciation of the doctors, nurses, hospice care and first responders who have treated us so well.
The family will not be holding an immediate funeral service but instead will be planning a Celebration of Life Service in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.
