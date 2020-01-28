April 14, 1961-January 26, 2020

DAVENPORT — Michelle L. Neels Scheper, 58, of Davenport, formerly of Moline, passed away Sunday Jan. 26, 2020, at home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the church, where a rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. Interment is at Rose Lawn Cemetery – Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport, or to Iowa City Cancer Treatment Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle was born April 14, 1961, in Moline, a daughter of Lonnie and Janice (Murphy) Neels. She graduated from UTHS, class of 1979, with perfect attendance from the first to 12th grades. She went on to graduate from the University of Illinois in 1983 with a BA, and in 1992 graduated from St. Ambrose University with an MA. She married Kevin Scheper on Oct. 6, 2007, in Toronto, Iowa.

She worked as a paralegal for Prairie State Legal Services in Rock Island and later for the Civil Rights Office in Davenport for 21 years. She loved the ocean, bowling, motorcycle riding and swimming. She loved all children dearly.