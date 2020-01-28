April 14, 1961-January 26, 2020
DAVENPORT — Michelle L. Neels Scheper, 58, of Davenport, formerly of Moline, passed away Sunday Jan. 26, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the church, where a rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. Interment is at Rose Lawn Cemetery – Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport, or to Iowa City Cancer Treatment Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Michelle was born April 14, 1961, in Moline, a daughter of Lonnie and Janice (Murphy) Neels. She graduated from UTHS, class of 1979, with perfect attendance from the first to 12th grades. She went on to graduate from the University of Illinois in 1983 with a BA, and in 1992 graduated from St. Ambrose University with an MA. She married Kevin Scheper on Oct. 6, 2007, in Toronto, Iowa.
She worked as a paralegal for Prairie State Legal Services in Rock Island and later for the Civil Rights Office in Davenport for 21 years. She loved the ocean, bowling, motorcycle riding and swimming. She loved all children dearly.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Kevin; two children: Sarah Scheper, of Davenport, and Matthew (Alexis) Scheper, of Davenport; five grandchildren: Abel, Isaiah, Chael, Marcus and Cordell; two brothers: Mike Neels, of Moline, and Mark (Joan) Neels, of Silvis; her mother, Janice Neels, of Moline; three nephews: Michael (Dani) Neels, Eric (Chelsea) Neels and Jacob Neels; great-nieces: Mickala, Marisa, Brodie and Cooper; her mother-in-law: Nona Scheper, of Davenport; and a very special cousin and friend, Dee Raschke, of East Moline. She was also survived by a "special goddaughter, Samantha Wells."
She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Neels; and her father-in-law, LeRoy.