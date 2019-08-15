January 16, 1948-August 14, 2019
MILAN — Michaeline S. “Mickie” Turner, 71, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A funeral service for Mickie will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Michaeline S. Meyer was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Norfolk, Neb., to Otto and Geraldine (Rees) Meyer. Her family moved from Nebraska to Milan in 1956 where she attended Milan and Rock Island Schools, graduating in 1966. She married Donald Turner on Nov. 29, 1969 in Milan. Mickie was employed for many years at THE Rock Island Bank and Eagle Food Center in Milan, until it closed in 2003. After working several years as a temp in jobs she didn't like, she retired in 2010. Mickie enjoyed golfing with her friends, reading, needlework and going out to eat so she wouldn't have to cook.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don; brothers and spouses, LeRoy (Arlis) Meyer, Norfolk, Neb.; Dean (Cheryl) Meyer, Worland, Wyo.; and Arlan (M.J.) Meyer, Palm Desert, Calif. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.
Mickie was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; a sister, Jacqueline; a brother, Duane; and sister-in-law, Pam Buster.
Mickie's family would like to thank Dr. Constantinou and Staff at the UPH Trinity Cancer Center, UPH Trinity Rock Island ICU Staff and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.