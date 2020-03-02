Michael Wayne Richard Jones
June 5, 1987-February 21, 2020

Mike was born June 5, 1987, to Mike Jones and Rae Ann "Randi" (Jones) Wiley in Arlington, Texas. Mike attended school in Colona, Ill. Mike loved to fish and spend time with his family, especially his two children, Lil Mikey and Harper Rae, and also his fiancée, Elise Ullom. Mike will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Mike is survived by his fiancée, Elise Ullom; children, Mikey and Harper Rae; Mom and stepfather, Rae Ann (Randi) and Curtis Wiley; sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Tylor Severns; sister, Melisa LeMaster, along with a niece, Maddison, and a nephew, Preston. Mike was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents.

