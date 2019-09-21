March 16, 1979-September 18, 2019
MOLINE — Michael W. Matson, 40, of Moline, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at home.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Additional visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, with service at 2 p.m. at Knapp Funeral Home, Milford, Ill. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HAVlife Quad Cities Chapter.
Michael Wayne Matson was born March 16, 1979, in Moline, the son of Kenneth Wayne and Janet Ann (Wilson) Matson. He attended and played soccer at United Township High School, graduating in 1997. He went on to earn two degrees from Black Hawk College.
He loved music and going to concerts, and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his “buddies”.
Mike is survived by his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Luom “Lu” Matson, of Cape Coral, Fla.; his mother and stepfather, Janet and Chuck Jenkins, of Venice, Florida; his life partner, Pamela Logan, and her family; aunts, Barbara Schunke, of Milford, Sandy (Bobby) Glenn, of Monticello, Ind., and Joann (Bill) Kincade, of Milford; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by two aunts, Diana Langellier and Jean Swartz.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.