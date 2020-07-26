× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 23, 1943-July 13, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Michael Thomas Griffin was born in Moline, on Aug. 23, 1943, to parents H. Lee Griffin and Orpha Case Griffin. He grew up in East Moline and graduated from United Township High School and Black Hawk College.

Mike died July 13, 2020, in Longview, Texas. Burial will take place following a private graveside service at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on July 29.

After serving in the United States Navy, Mike worked for IBM and Lexmark which involved a series of moves around the country and back to Illinois. Most recently, he settled in Hawkins, Texas, where he enjoyed his final years of retirement.

Mike was a kind and generous man who never knew a stranger. He loved spending time with family and friends whether in person, by phone, or online. He enjoyed playing cards and swapping stories; and every time he returned to the Quad Cities, he had to have Frank's pizza.

Mike is survived by his son, Sean; his stepchildren, Richard Griffin, Vanessa and Edwin Williams; and his brother, Dennis Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.