March 27, 1961- February 19, 2020

ORION — Michael S. Crow, 58, of Orion, Ill., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home.

Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family, for a fund to be established in Mike's memory.

Michael Stephen Crow was born March 27, 1961, in Moline, the son of Richard and Betty (Campbell) Crow. He graduated from Moline High School in 1979. He had been married to Carol Lough, with whom he had a daughter, Samantha, before divorcing. He worked as an IT technician CES Computers.

He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Chicago sports fan, especially of the Chicago Bears. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Mike, especially his daughter.