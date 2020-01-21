October 7, 1943-January 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Michael R. VanEarwage, 76, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws, Moline.

Michael was born in Moline, on Oct. 7, 1943, a son of Alphonse and Verble Jones VanEarwage. He married Sally Widerquist, with whom he had five children.

Michael worked 30 years at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation in Rock Island.

He enjoyed playing cards, visiting the casinos and dancing. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Christy Fox, East Moline, Scott VanEarwage, Jefferson City, Mo., Mark VanEarwage, Rock Island, Cathy (Jason) Harris, Rock Island, and Jennifer VanEarwage, Rock Island; grandchildren, Jessica, Cameron, Taryn, Megan, Jada, Janey and Julian; great-grandchildren, Ayven and Gabriel; brothers, James “Bill” (Mary Lou) VanEarwage, Moline, and Philip (Leona) VanEarwage, Cambridge; and his four-legged companion, Foxy, the dog.